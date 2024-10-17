Beldex Price Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0772 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $515.65 million and approximately $12.11 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,608.27 or 0.03883853 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00040980 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007078 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00010999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011416 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006416 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002048 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,928,455,550 coins and its circulating supply is 6,680,755,550 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

