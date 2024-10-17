Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,750 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth $51,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 421.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 66.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 662 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $208,634.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,689 shares in the company, valued at $447,894.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $100.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.49 and a 200 day moving average of $89.35. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $71.63 and a 52 week high of $110.38.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 53.84%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WYNN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.20.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

