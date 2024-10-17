Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Has $4.65 Million Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,435 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Expedia Group accounts for about 1.8% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,036 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $905,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 37.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 18,343 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $150.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $160.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPE. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.85.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 198,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,811,480.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,019 shares of company stock worth $5,390,191 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

