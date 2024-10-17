Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Has $3.90 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust comprises about 1.5% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 543.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,447,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,591 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,503,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,986,458,000 after buying an additional 951,567 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 15,105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 795,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,006,000 after buying an additional 790,596 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 220.7% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,374,000 after buying an additional 716,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,725,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,584,000 after acquiring an additional 678,165 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLR. HSBC upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.89.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $162.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.43. The firm has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $113.94 and a one year high of $165.17.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 135.56%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,604.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

