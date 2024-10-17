Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Buys 2,015 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,137 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 41.3% during the third quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $8,970,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Boeing by 50.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,176 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 8,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $154.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $95.07 billion, a PE ratio of -43.62 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.00. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $146.02 and a one year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

