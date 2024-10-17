Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

BEAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.10. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $49.50.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.56% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $11.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $1,476,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 938,659 shares in the company, valued at $23,091,011.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $1,476,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 938,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,091,011.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,110 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $1,342,659.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 160,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,030.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,784 shares of company stock worth $2,834,485 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,913,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401,370 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,402,000 after buying an additional 413,892 shares during the period. ARCH Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $127,530,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $70,032,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,879,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,103,000 after buying an additional 449,834 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

