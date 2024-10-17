BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Purchased by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in BCE during the first quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in BCE by 3,480.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in BCE by 121.2% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its position in BCE by 60.0% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 321.0% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCE opened at $33.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $41.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.58.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. BCE had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 17.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.729 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 204.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. National Bank Financial cut shares of BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BCE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

