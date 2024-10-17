Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Raised to “Hold” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James raised Bausch Health Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of BHC stock opened at C$11.66 on Tuesday. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of C$5.45 and a 1-year high of C$15.43. The firm has a market cap of C$4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,583.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.22. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 2,304.54%. The firm had revenue of C$3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.20 billion. On average, analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 5.5472637 EPS for the current year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Senior Officer Seana Lynne Carson sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total value of C$112,087.40. 11.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

