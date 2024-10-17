Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Raised to “Hold” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Raymond James raised Bausch Health Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on BHC
Bausch Health Companies Trading Up 0.8 %
Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.22. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 2,304.54%. The firm had revenue of C$3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.20 billion. On average, analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 5.5472637 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Bausch Health Companies news, Senior Officer Seana Lynne Carson sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total value of C$112,087.40. 11.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile
Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bausch Health Companies
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Why Alphabet Could Rally 30% Before Christmas
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- J.B. Hunt Stock on the Move: Analysts Forecast Big Gains Ahead
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Top 3 ETFs Dominating the Market With Huge Trading Volumes
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.