Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

Shares of BHC stock opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.15. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $11.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 742.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Seana Carson sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $83,027.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 435,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,702,579.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 46.7% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

