Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 886,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the September 15th total of 943,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,860.0 days.

Basic-Fit Stock Performance

Basic-Fit stock opened at $26.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.81. Basic-Fit has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Basic-Fit Company Profile

Basic-Fit N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of fitness clubs. It operates clubs under Basic-Fit brand in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, France, and Spain. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

