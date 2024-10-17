Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 886,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the September 15th total of 943,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,860.0 days.
Basic-Fit Stock Performance
Basic-Fit stock opened at $26.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.81. Basic-Fit has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $30.00.
Basic-Fit Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Basic-Fit
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Basic-Fit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic-Fit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.