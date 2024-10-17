Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Short Interest Update

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 801,400 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the September 15th total of 860,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Barings BDC from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings BDC

Barings BDC Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 121.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the period. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings BDC stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $9.80. 153,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,139. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Barings BDC has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $10.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $74.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Featured Articles

