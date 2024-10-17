Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Short Interest Update

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 801,400 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the September 15th total of 860,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Barings BDC from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.
Get Our Latest Report on Barings BDC
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings BDC
Barings BDC Stock Performance
Barings BDC stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $9.80. 153,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,139. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Barings BDC has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $10.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.67.
Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $74.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.
Barings BDC Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 100.00%.
Barings BDC Company Profile
Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.
