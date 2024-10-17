Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP) Trading Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.09 and last traded at $27.04. Approximately 15,172 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 48,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.98.
Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.16.
Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $0.3344 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs
About Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs
The Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN (ATMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CIBC Atlas Select MLP VWAP index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index consisting of US and Canadian MLPs and general partners of MLPs that are selected based on fundamental criteria. ATMP was launched on Mar 12, 2013 and is issued by Barclays.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.