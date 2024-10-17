Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP) Trading Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.09 and last traded at $27.04. Approximately 15,172 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 48,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.98.

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.16.

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $0.3344 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs

About Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATMP. Battery Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs in the second quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 0.7% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 57,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs during the first quarter worth $443,000.

The Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN (ATMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CIBC Atlas Select MLP VWAP index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index consisting of US and Canadian MLPs and general partners of MLPs that are selected based on fundamental criteria. ATMP was launched on Mar 12, 2013 and is issued by Barclays.

