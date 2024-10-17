Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Short Interest Down 10.4% in September

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the September 15th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 159.0 days.
Bankinter Stock Performance
BKIMF stock opened at $8.57 on Thursday. Bankinter has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $8.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.51.
Bankinter Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bankinter
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.