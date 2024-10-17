Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) Raises Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Bank First has raised its dividend by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years. Bank First has a payout ratio of 25.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank First to earn $6.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Shares of BFC stock opened at $94.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Bank First has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $96.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.30.

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.11. Bank First had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $58.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank First will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bank First from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

