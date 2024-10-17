Bank First Co. (BFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Bank First has increased its dividend by an average of 12.4% per year over the last three years. Bank First has a payout ratio of 25.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank First to earn $6.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

BFC stock opened at $94.07 on Thursday. Bank First has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $96.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $948.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.98.

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $58.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.60 million. Bank First had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 32.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank First will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bank First from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

