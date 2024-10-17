Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $437.51 Million

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 17th. Over the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a total market cap of $437.51 million and approximately $25.24 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded up 5,037,843.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001672 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00004591 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 202,640,376,290,577,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 202,640,376,290,577,472 with 154,025,290,203,009,632 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 182 active market(s) with $26,478,184.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

