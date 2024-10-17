B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,523 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of F. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Ford Motor by 37.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 180,619 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 49,191 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 7.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,501 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 12,539 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 13.5% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 942,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,955,000 after purchasing an additional 112,066 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F opened at $11.03 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

