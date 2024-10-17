B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $4.72 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 299,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in PepsiCo by 24.1% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 40.2% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $174.48 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.03 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.68 and its 200-day moving average is $172.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

