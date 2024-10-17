B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $1.65 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,933 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 26.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 107,271 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $8,062,000 after buying an additional 22,771 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $201,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 93.8% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,043 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 22,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 23,567 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

Uber Technologies stock opened at $81.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.01, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $87.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBER. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.11.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

