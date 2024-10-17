B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,935 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 18.9% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $274,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,640. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,448,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,011 shares in the company, valued at $5,801,595. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $274,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,640. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,953 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,630. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 3.8 %

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $139.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.80 and a 52 week high of $155.35. The company has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.86.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

