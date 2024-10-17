B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Buys 373 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,866.7% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 2.3 %

PEG stock opened at $90.21 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $92.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $111,190.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,014,095.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $111,190.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,014,095.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total value of $866,594.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,252.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,010 shares of company stock worth $3,397,855 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

