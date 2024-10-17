B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Buys 1,101 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 77,928,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,009,615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773,785 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,328,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,295,000 after buying an additional 515,458 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,933,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,631,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2,741.7% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 295,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,429,000 after acquiring an additional 285,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $43.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day moving average is $40.67. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.73 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.70%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FE. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.82.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

