B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,346 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 20.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 56,175,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,215,000 after buying an additional 9,533,511 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 832.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,337,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after buying an additional 2,979,768 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,428,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 194.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,203,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,226,000 after buying an additional 2,116,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.6 %

HBAN opened at $15.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.91. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $16.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $871,685.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,364.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $871,685.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,364.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $499,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,690.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $1,762,904. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

