Axie Infinity Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $729.12 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $4.79 or 0.00007054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $729.12 million and approximately $22.27 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00007735 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,789.11 or 0.99901259 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00013423 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000909 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006409 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00065656 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,317,879 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

