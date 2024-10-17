Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Short Interest Update

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the September 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 462,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Avient Price Performance

Shares of AVNT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.12. The company had a trading volume of 123,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,588. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Avient has a 12-month low of $27.73 and a 12-month high of $51.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Avient had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Avient’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Avient will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Avient Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Avient from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVNT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,470,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,813,000 after purchasing an additional 328,773 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Avient by 13.2% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,359,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,010,000 after buying an additional 158,163 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the second quarter worth $15,520,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avient by 318.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 50,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 38,683 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 404,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,568,000 after acquiring an additional 26,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

About Avient

(Get Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.