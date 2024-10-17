Avaii Wealth Management LLC Takes $132,000 Position in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 28,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in TeraWulf in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,443,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,532,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in TeraWulf by 50.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,733,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,708,000 after buying an additional 2,268,870 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TeraWulf in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,948,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 2nd quarter worth $9,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WULF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.16. 7,011,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,902,008. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.70. TeraWulf Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $6.51.

TeraWulf ( NASDAQ:WULF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 19.77% and a negative net margin of 41.67%. The business had revenue of $35.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.73 million. Research analysts anticipate that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

WULF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Roth Capital raised shares of TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Canada upgraded TeraWulf from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.71.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

