Avaii Wealth Management LLC Has $710,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,855 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 6,777.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FDVV traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $51.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,334. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $36.94 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.75 and its 200 day moving average is $47.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82.

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

