Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Short Interest Update

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,970,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the September 15th total of 11,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 927,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $804,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $3,264,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,925,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,575,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,943,000. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.50. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $19.09.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.47 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 122.64% and a negative net margin of 111.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2666.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVDL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

