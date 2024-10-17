AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Short Interest Update

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 465,500 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the September 15th total of 436,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AutoZone stock traded up $12.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3,141.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,017. The company has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $2,375.35 and a 1-year high of $3,256.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,131.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,007.34.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $53.31 by ($5.20). The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $46.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 157.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AZO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3,205.00 to $2,917.00 in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3,025.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on AutoZone from $3,787.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,341.00 to $3,501.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,280.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,202.71.

In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.15, for a total value of $40,392,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,055,777.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total value of $4,910,150.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,166.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.15, for a total value of $40,392,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,055,777.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,880 shares of company stock worth $46,225,660. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

