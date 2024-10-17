Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $291.20 and last traded at $291.20, with a volume of 2589 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $289.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, September 30th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Autodesk from $254.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.95.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADSK

Autodesk Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $262.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a PE ratio of 63.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,682,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,730. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $136,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,916,693.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,682,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,730. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,280 shares of company stock worth $5,200,929. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 83.3% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.