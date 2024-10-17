Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:COOT) Short Interest Down 6.3% in September

Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:COOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Australian Oilseeds Trading Down 0.0 %
Australian Oilseeds stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,918. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.02. Australian Oilseeds has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $3.52.
Australian Oilseeds Company Profile
