Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:COOT) Short Interest Down 6.3% in September

Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:COOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Australian Oilseeds Trading Down 0.0 %

Australian Oilseeds stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,918. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.02. Australian Oilseeds has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $3.52.

Get Australian Oilseeds alerts:

Australian Oilseeds Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Edoc Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Edoc Acquisition Corp. is based in Victor, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Australian Oilseeds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Oilseeds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.