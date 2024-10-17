AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Crown Oak Advisors LLC

Crown Oak Advisors LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,980 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 3.0% of Crown Oak Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Crown Oak Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $23,888,000. Talbot Financial LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,438,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 12.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,641,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,486,000 after purchasing an additional 288,093 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 642.2% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 104,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 90,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,037,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after buying an additional 43,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.69.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.63. 1,294,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,459,973. The company has a market cap of $155.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.91. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. AT&T’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

