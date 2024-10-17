ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ATS Co. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.59 and traded as low as $29.06. ATS shares last traded at $30.01, with a volume of 65,683 shares traded.
ATS Trading Up 2.3 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.54.
ATS Company Profile
ATS Corp. engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.
