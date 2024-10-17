Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target Raised to $156.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $156.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ATO has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.94.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ATO

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Atmos Energy stock opened at $143.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.28 and its 200 day moving average is $123.88. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $105.44 and a one year high of $144.18. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $701.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 482.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 11,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 28.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.