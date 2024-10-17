Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the September 15th total of 3,960,000 shares. Currently, 12.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 837,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada cut Atkore from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Atkore from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Atkore from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Atkore from $183.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atkore currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.60.

Get Atkore alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atkore

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atkore

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $47,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,086 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,370.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atkore in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,158,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Atkore during the first quarter worth $14,986,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Atkore by 44.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,547,000 after acquiring an additional 20,244 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Atkore during the second quarter worth $23,306,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Atkore by 386.9% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter.

Atkore Price Performance

ATKR stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.91. 97,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,975. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.13 and its 200 day moving average is $129.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Atkore has a 12-month low of $80.11 and a 12-month high of $194.98.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.28. Atkore had a return on equity of 36.96% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $822.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Atkore will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.98%.

About Atkore

(Get Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.