AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 21.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $78.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.04. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $87.68. The firm has a market cap of $242.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.46.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

