AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Down 4.4% – Time to Sell?

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.91 and last traded at $24.02. Approximately 2,495,321 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 10,526,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASTS shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASTS

AST SpaceMobile Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 1.62.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Shanti B. Gupta sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $2,066,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 393,232 shares in the company, valued at $10,157,182.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AST SpaceMobile news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $1,091,700.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,300. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Shanti B. Gupta sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $2,066,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 393,232 shares in the company, valued at $10,157,182.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,700 shares of company stock worth $3,220,524 over the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.