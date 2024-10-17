AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Short Interest Up 7.5% in September

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,560,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the September 15th total of 38,670,000 shares. Currently, 29.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AST SpaceMobile news, COO Shanti B. Gupta sold 80,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $2,066,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 393,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,157,182.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AST SpaceMobile news, COO Shanti B. Gupta sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $2,066,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 393,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,157,182.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Scott Wisniewski sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $62,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 712,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,476,699.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,700 shares of company stock worth $3,220,524. Corporate insiders own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 49.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,663,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,325,000 after buying an additional 2,217,531 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 150.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 126,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 76,088 shares during the period. Key Colony Management LLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,556,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $27.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38. AST SpaceMobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $39.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 1.62.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

