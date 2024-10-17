Asset Dedication LLC Sells 447 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,121 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,064,917,000 after buying an additional 3,795,748 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,731,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,329 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 21,816.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,167,970,000 after buying an additional 5,875,484 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,314,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,051,613,000 after buying an additional 135,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tesla by 9.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,959,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $981,443,000 after acquiring an additional 412,872 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA opened at $221.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.69. The company has a market capitalization of $707.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.17, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $271.00.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. China Renaissance raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.72.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

