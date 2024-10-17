Asset Dedication LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Asset Dedication LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VDC. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,545.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 794,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,771,000 after purchasing an additional 764,187 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $217.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.36. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $175.87 and a 1 year high of $222.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

