Asset Dedication LLC Has $514,000 Stock Position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,817 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC owned 0.14% of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCX. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $760,000. Sterling Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 178.3% during the first quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 23,452 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 9,398 shares in the last quarter.

Get InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.43 on Thursday. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $23.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.95.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.