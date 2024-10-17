Asset Dedication LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in MetLife by 73.3% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 602.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 72.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $85.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.04. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.91 and a 12-month high of $86.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.95.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 74.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MET. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.46.

Get Our Latest Report on MET

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.