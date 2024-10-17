Asset Dedication LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,223,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,055,000 after acquiring an additional 756,464 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17,863.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 414,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 412,645 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,122,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,821,000 after buying an additional 269,405 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,192,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,426,000 after buying an additional 145,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $24,710,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $193.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.51. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $193.60. The stock has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

