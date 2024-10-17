Asset Dedication LLC Buys 2,826 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $47.40 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.19.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

