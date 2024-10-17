Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Short Interest Update

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,480,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the September 15th total of 5,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aspen Aerogels news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 63,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,902,550.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,523,709.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Ricardo C. Rodriguez sold 32,465 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $978,495.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,610.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 63,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,902,550.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,523,709.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth about $84,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASPN traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,298,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,075. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.34 and a beta of 2.16.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.99 million. Aspen Aerogels had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 0.39%. Aspen Aerogels’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ASPN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays began coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.70.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

