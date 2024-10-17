Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Short Interest Update

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 594,700 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 559,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 74.3 days.
Ashtead Group Stock Up 2.9 %
OTCMKTS ASHTF opened at $77.50 on Thursday. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $78.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.97.
Ashtead Group Company Profile
