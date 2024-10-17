Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,400 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the September 15th total of 1,626,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 80.6 days.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ARESF opened at $6.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.01. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $6.01.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.0368 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.83%. This is a boost from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 84.74%.
About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.
