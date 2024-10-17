Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Has $1.48 Million Stake in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the quarter. GeoPark comprises about 0.9% of Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s holdings in GeoPark were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPRK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in GeoPark during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in GeoPark in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GeoPark from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

GeoPark Price Performance

GPRK stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.79. 89,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,004. GeoPark Limited has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $431.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.49.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.30). GeoPark had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 60.77%. The company had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.74 million. On average, analysts anticipate that GeoPark Limited will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

GeoPark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is 28.43%.

GeoPark Profile

GeoPark Limited operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, and other Latin American countries. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013.

