Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Short Interest Down 5.3% in September

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 841,800 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the September 15th total of 888,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 471,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of ARBK opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32. Argo Blockchain has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $68.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. Argo Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 4,172.69% and a negative net margin of 93.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Argo Blockchain will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain in the first quarter valued at $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Argo Blockchain by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,684,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 876,406 shares during the period. 2.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

