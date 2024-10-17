Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM) Short Interest Update

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,370,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the September 15th total of 74,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALTM shares. TD Cowen lowered shares of Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Arcadium Lithium to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Arcadium Lithium to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arcadium Lithium presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Arcadium Lithium Price Performance

Shares of ALTM remained flat at $5.53 on Thursday. 21,663,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,491,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61. Arcadium Lithium has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $18.77.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.63 million.

Arcadium Lithium Company Profile

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

